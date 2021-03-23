11pm ABC Boulder Shooting 03.22.2021

A GUNMAN IN CUSTODY, AFTER A DEADLY SHOOTING AT A SUPERMARKET IN BOULDER, COLORADO.

We begin with a developing story.

A gunman in custody, after a deadly shooting at a supermarket in boulder, colorado.

Investigators are still combing through the scene of the shooting.

We want to warn you..

Some of the images you are about to see, are graphic.

John lorinc reports.

.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- nats-police telling suspect to surrender police: "suspect in the building, this is the boulder police department, the entire building is surrounded.

I need you to surrender now."

Michael dougherty, boulder county district attorney: "this is a tragedy and a nightmare for boulder county."

Multiple people have been killed..

Including a boulder, colorado police officer..

During a shooting at the king soopers supermarket monday afternoon..

Nats-witness sees body, hears gunshot an eyewitness capturing moments of horror on camera..

Multiple people lying motionless on the ground inside and outside the store as gunshots ring out..

"oh my god!

Guys, we've got people down inside king soopers.

Look there's..

Gunshot bleepbleep" police say they believe there is no current threat to the public..

And a suspect has been taken into custody..

Comm.

Kerry yamaguchi, boulder police: "that person was injured during the incident and is being treated for the injuries."

Michael dougherty, boulder county district attorney: "i do not have any information as to motive as this point."

Witnesses inside the store..

Describe moments of chaos and panic as shots rang out..

Witness: "just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!

I immediately sprinted over to her and was like hey we gotta get out of here."

A man whose family was inside the store..

Says they hid in a closet for an hour..

Man who says his family hid in a closet inside the store: "they were texting, hiding in the coat closet.

Turned their phone off and were going 'we're hiding, we're okay' you know, 'don't call' you know the phone would ring and give away their position."

I'm john lorinc reporting.