11pm ABC Colorado Grocery Store Shooting 03.23.2021

And tom kenny.

As marci gonzalez reports... new information, also released about the alleged shooter.

The magnitude of the loss here in boulder setting in 10 people shot and killed at this grocery store among them- 25 year old rikki olds- a manager here ?

Her uncle describing her as ?the light of the room.?

Also 20 year old denny stong, suzanne fountain a beloved member of the local theatre community and jody waters as well as?

Boulder police officer eric talley ?

A father of 7.

Judy talley/mother of slain police officer: my son gave his life gave his life.

I cannot believe.

I believe why so much hate talley was the first to respond to the mass shooting unfolding monday afternoon here at the king soopers shoppers describing the gunman as relentless as he started shooting in the parking lot then made his way inside.

Nats dean: he went in the store.

Oh my god.

Down inside of kings soopers.

Shots shooter, active shooter, get away!

Police now say that shooter ?

Was 21 year old ahmad al aliwi alissa?.seen here, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg, and being taken into custody?

Chief maris harrell boulder police dept: he has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree.

Police say the syrian-born u-s citizen who came to this country when he was 3 had prior convictions for assault in 2017 and 2018.

But investigators say so far- nothing explains why he did this.

They are scouring social media posts and investigating whether alissa suffered from mental health issues.

His brother telling the daily beast he believed alissa was paranoid.

Marci gonzalez tag we?re told the suspect bought an ar style gun just last week police say he had 2 weapons with him during this attack.

After he finally surrendered here at the store investigators say he refused to answer their questions instead asking to talk to his mother.

Mg abc news la.

Ots image:right flags ordered to half staff flag half staff.jpg kentucky governor andy beshear... has ordered flags c1 3 lowered to half staff, in honor of the shooting victims in boulder, colorado.

