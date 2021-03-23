EAM Jaishankar meets Afghan counterpart Atmar; holds talks on peace process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Afghan counterpart in New Delhi on March 22.

Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar is on a 3-day visit to Indi.

Both ministers held talks with a focus on the peace process in Afghanistan.

Afghan foreign ministry said purpose of Atmar's visit is to discuss bilateral relations.

"Welcomed FM M Haneef Atmar of Afghanistan.

Detailed conversation on the peace process.

Also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and development partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Atmar also took to Twitter thanking Jaishankar for the ‘hospitality’ & ‘fruitful conversation’.

