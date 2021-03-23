Activist raises awareness about ChauvinTrial

A Minnesota activist is taking his car on a road trip to raise awareness about the Chauvin trial.

And manslaughter for the death a minnesota activist is proving a car can be more than just a set of wheels ?

"* it can be a vehicle that makes a statement and raises awareness.

Activist chicago tay?

"*sha has started driving from minneapolis and plans on making stops across the country to raise awareness about derek chavin's trial until he reaches houston.

That's where george floyd grew up.

He says the car is a visual reminder to fight for justice for george floyd and pay attention to what happens during the trial.

Xxx "we have to show up for justice for george floyd and i think anybody who has taken it upon themselves to fight for justice anywhere in this country has to be paying attention to this trial."

Tay?

"*sha says he will also be playing music created by floyd as he makes stops