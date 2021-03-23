Two kittens rescued from 40-foot-tall coconut tree in eastern India

Two kittens were rescued from a 40-foot-tall coconut tree in east India after being chased into the tree by a dog.

Two kittens were rescued from a 40-foot-tall coconut tree in east India after being chased into the tree by a dog.

The fire department rescued the kittens from the tree on the second street of Siddhartha Nagar in Berhampur on March 22.

The kittens were reportedly chased into the tree two days earlier by a dog, with locals informing the animal helpline and fire department two days later, prompting firefighters to rescue the beleaguered kitties.