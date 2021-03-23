Hancock: Too early to comment on international travel

Matt Hancock has said it is "too early to say whether it is going to be safe to have widespread international travel this summer".

There are questions around whether foreign holidays will be allowed, and a Global Travel task force has been set up to decide on this issue.

The health secretary said he does not want to see a rise in the UK of new variants "that might not be dealt with as effectively by the vaccine".

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn