Nation falls silent to remember Covid-19 victims

People across the UK have taken part in a minute’s silence to remember Covid-19 victims, marking one year since the first lockdown began.MPs and peers in both Houses of Parliament and ministers in the devolved nations marked the solemn anniversary at midday, while NHS and social care workers also joined the pause for reflection.
One year since lockdown: Nation falls silent as it remembers COVID victims
Sky News
