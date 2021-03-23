Firefighters observe minute's silence as UK marks anniversary of first COVID-19 lockdown

Firefighters in Derbyshire observed a minute's silence as the UK marked the anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Firefighters in Derbyshire observed a minute's silence as the UK marked the anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from March 23 shows firefighters at Long Eaton Station paying their respects as a minute's silence was held across the UK at 12 pm.

The 1-minute silence was organised to commemorate all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.