Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Firefighters observe minute's silence as UK marks anniversary of first COVID-19 lockdown

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Firefighters in Derbyshire observed a minute's silence as the UK marked the anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage from March 23 shows firefighters at Long Eaton Station paying their respects as a minute's silence was held across the UK at 12 pm.

The 1-minute silence was organised to commemorate all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

