Firefighters in Derbyshire observed a minute's silence as the UK marked the anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown.
Firefighters observe minute's silence as UK marks anniversary of first COVID-19 lockdown
Footage from March 23 shows firefighters at Long Eaton Station paying their respects as a minute's silence was held across the UK at 12 pm.
The 1-minute silence was organised to commemorate all of those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.