Rohingya camp fire: Bangladesh probes the biggest fire since 2017, 560 people injured| Oneindia News

At least 15 people have been killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while 400 remain missing.UN agency added that the UNHCR has reports of 560 people injured and 45,000 people displaced.

The fire destroyed at least 3,000 shelters as it tore through the camp.

Bangladeshi officials said they are investigating the cause of the massive fire as officials sifted through the debris looking for more victims. #RohingyaCampFire #Bangladesh #Rohingya