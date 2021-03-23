10 People Killed in Boulder Grocery Store Shooting

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting after a gunman opened fire at King Soopers supermarket on Monday.

Among the victims is police officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first officers at the scene.

A suspect is currently in custody, according to Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement in response to the shooting.

My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief, Gov. Jared Polis, via statement.

Jared Polis, via statement.

as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.

, Gov.

Jared Polis, via statement