#INDvENG: Rohit suffers mild elbow injury, Sam Billings sprains collar bone | Oneindia News

Having won the toss England invited India to bat first.

Rohit Sharma received a nasty hit on the elbow in Mark Wood’s 148 kmph delivery on the 5th over of the match.

Sam Billings picked up an injury in the boundary ropes after 30th over.

Then it was Eoin Morgan the captain of the England team that got injured while trying to stop a ball that was hit by Hardik Pandya.

