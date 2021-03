London Mayor Sadiq Khan reflect on year of lockdown

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan planted two new trees in the borough of Harringay today to mark the one year anniversary of the announcement of national lockdown in the UK.

He said it has been a year "none of want to go through again." Report by Odonovanc.

