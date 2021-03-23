London mayor helps plant Covid memorial

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been paying tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by helping plant the final trees at a Blossom Garden in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The memorial commemorates Londoners who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and marks the city's shared experience to the pandemic.

Two final trees were planted today to mark the anniversary of the first lockdown.

Report by Thomasl.

