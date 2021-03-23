Cobra catcher coaxes venomous snake out of government office in India

A black cobra was rescued from a government office building in central India's Madhya Pradesh on March 20 by a snake catcher.

The incident took place in the Finance Department of the Ministry of Defence building in Sagar.

A video shows the snake expert Akeel Baba arriving to conduct his rescue operation during the daytime.

Baba can be seen entering the office, where a person tells him the location of the reptile hiding underneath a shelf.

The 5-foot-long black cobra took two hours to rescue.

The cobra was caught using a snake stick and taken outside before being put into a container for transport.