PM: Many things we wish we'd done differently at the time

Boris Johnson said the “biggest false assumption” during the pandemic was over asymptomatic transmission and said that no “previous government” had envisioned such a novel disease.He told the Downing Street press conference: “In retrospect there are probably many things that we wish that we’d known and many things that we wish we’d done differently at the time, in retrospect, because we were fighting a novel disease under very different circumstances than any previous government had imagined.