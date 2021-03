PM: UK must be very wary of third Covid wave

Boris Johnson has said the UK must be "very wary" of the potential for a third wave, when asked by a member of the public how the government is planning to stop the spread from Europe to the UK.

He told the Downing Street briefing: "On the European continent we are seeing distinct signs of a third wave and they're taking steps to abate that, to deal with that." Report by Alibhaiz.

