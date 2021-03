Whitty: Covid will remain with us for the foreseeable future

Professor Chris Whitty has said Covid-19 will remain with us "for the foreseeable future".

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, the Chief Medical for England said: "Covid, itself, I anticipate being with us for the foreseeable future.

We will have to deal with it in some form or another." Report by Alibhaiz.

