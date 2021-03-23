Here's how to prepare now to prevent power outages

When it comes to preventing outages during a storm - utility companies prepare early and work year round through multiple programs. waay 31's ashley carter is live in huntsville to explain some of those methods that help prevent outages?

It's not being done right now because of the rain earlier but on a dry day you've probably noticed tree trimmers in areas like this one.

Even though it may not seem like it if you're just driving by them....tree trimming is one of the most common and important programs utility companies use to stay prepared before storms hit our area.

Joe gehrdes, hsv utilities: "we do our best to identify problems before they occur, the tree trimming program is one of those efforts" joe grr-dess the spokesperson for huntsville utilities told me this preventative measure like tree trimmings may not be the most popular but it is something that keeps them from having as many outages during high wind events such as strong storms and tornados.

In more rural areas....tree trimmings is also a preventative measure used year round....but it's not the only thing utility companies do to prepare for storms michael cornelison, joe wheeler emc: "when it looks like it's going to be bad we make sure that our live men they take their trucks home with them, they live all throughout our service territory so it puts them closer to where they may be needed."

Even with the measures in place...outages could still occur....but preparation helps the likelihood of an outage from occurring.

Joe gehrdes, hsv utilities: "the farther away from the powerlines we can keep tree limbs and trees the better chances we have of avoiding outages that we have caused by those things."

Utility companies say they always continue to monitor the weather especially during storm season so they'll always be prepared in advance when bad weather hits the area.

