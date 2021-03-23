Vigil held at Statehouse in honor of those lost to COVID-19 over past year

People gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday to mourn the losses of COVID-19, and to send a message to lawmakers across the state.

People gathered at the indiana statehouse today to mourn the losses of covid-19, and to send a message to lawmakers across the state.

News 18's anna darling attended today's vigil.

She joins us live with the message to state legislators, anna?

Today's vigil began with words from faith leaders from several different religions.

Then one by one, people brought up flowers and photographs of those lost to covid-19 to honor their legacies.

Hoosier action hosted today's vigil.

They are a member- led community organization advocating at the statehouse for issues everyday hoosiers face.

March marks one year since covid-19 struck indiana.

Their goal of today's event was to honor those lost to covid.

And to highlight the many issues covid-19 has enhanced.

Such as food insecurity, housing and health care access.

Kim white-mills is a leader with hoosier action.

She says they have been advocating for bills at the statehouse for three weeks now.

They want to see elected leaders take action to help their fellow hoosiers.

The hope for the future is that our legislators can take a ividual experiences of hoosiers from across the state and they should take that into account as they pass legislation.

Speakers at the event talked about how covid has exacerbated other issues facing hoosiers that need addressed.

Such as the opioid and addiction crisis, mental health, unemployment and workplace accommodations for pregnant mothers.

Those who spoke and attended today's event made it clear that they were speaking directly to their elected leaders when asking them to listen to their struggles.

Hear from some of our local legislators about addressing these issues tonight on news 18 at 6.

Live from the statehouse ad 18.

Indiana lawmakers are at work