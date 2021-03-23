Tralona Bartkowiak, Boulder Shooting Victim, Grew Up In The San Fernando Valley

After learning that his cousin's car was parked at the King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado during Monday's shooting, David said he watched hours of coverage.
It wasn't until 3:30 a.m.
That he learned Tralona Bartkowiak had been killed.
After learning that his cousin's car was parked at the King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado during Monday's shooting, David said he watched hours of coverage.
It wasn't until 3:30 a.m.
That he learned Tralona Bartkowiak had been killed.
Tralona Bartkowiak, the 49-year-old owner of a clothing store, was known as a caring, outgoing, music-loving personality