Pandemic Weight Gain Could Amount to 2 Pounds a Month, Study Finds

The study was conducted by researchers at UC San Francisco and was published in the medical journal 'JAMA' on Monday.

While small in scope, it offers the first conclusive glimpse into the amount of weight Americans may have gained during the pandemic.

269 volunteers from around the country reported their weight via smart scales connected by Bluetooth.

The data collected amounted to nearly 7,500 weight measurements over four months.

Researchers suggest that because the participants were likely more health-conscious than the average person, the findings are the "tip of the iceberg.".

Weight gain is a public health problem in the U.S. already, so anything making it worse is definitely concerning .., Dr. Gregory M.

Marcus, Senior Study Author, via 'The New York Times'.

... and shelter-in-place orders are so ubiquitous that the sheer number of people affected by this makes it extremely relevant, Dr. Gregory M.

Marcus, Senior Study Author, via 'The New York Times'