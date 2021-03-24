Southern Miss football annual spring game set for Saturday

The Southern Miss football program is in the midst of a steady influx of new three-star recruits as a part of Will Hall’s first signing day class as head coach.
- for the ones on campus early...- they're already on the verge of- being done, with their first- spring at u-s-m... 13 down... - two to- go.
- and with saturday's spring game- right around the- corner... coach hall says when- it comes to the depth chart...- and age being a factor... no on- is grandfathered in.- - "we're always about competition- here.
- that's our fourth core value is- always compete, so everybody is- going to- be given a chance.
Ty keyes is- going to be given a chance to - - - - compete for the starting job at- quarterback.
Well, if we'll do- it at quarterback, we'll do it- everywhere.
We feel like we - signed a great group of young - guys.
We're going to get- - - - them in here in the summer and- start teaching them our - language, and we're - going to be putting them in - positions where they can compet- and grow in - those roles.
So yeah, we're - bringing every one of them in - here to play.
The best players- are going to play at southern - miss as long as i'm the head- - - - coach here, no matter how old h- is."- saturday's spring game kicks of- at 9-30 a-m, at m-m - roberts stadium... as a part of- golden eagle super- saturday.
