Elderly Chinese woman escapes serious injuries after being dragged underneath car

An elderly woman miraculously escaped serious injuries after being dragged under a car in eastern China.

An elderly woman miraculously escaped serious injuries after being dragged under a car in eastern China.

The terrifying video, captured in the county of Wuyi in Zhejiang Province on March 17, shows a reversing car knocking over an elderly woman and then dragging her under the vehicle.

Since the driver did not notice the incident, he drove away.

The elderly woman was then seen getting back onto her feet by herself.

According to reports, the car driver named Li did not know he hit the elderly woman until the police showed him the surveillance video.

Fortunately, the elderly woman only suffered scratches to her hands after being checked in hospital.

The video was provided by local media with permission.