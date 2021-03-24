Container ship runs aground in Suez Canal causing traffic jam

Seven tug boats have come to the aid of a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on Tuesday (March 23) and blocked other vessels from transiting one of the world's most important waterways.Shiptracking data on Refinitiv Eikon showed the tug boats surrounding the Rotterdam-bound vessel, which appeared in the tracking maps to still be grounded.
Suez Canal blocked by giant container ship run aground
Deutsche Welle
Traffic along one of the world's most important trade routes has come to a standstill as tugboats and excavation trucks do their..