The Goldbergs actor George Segal dies aged 87

The Goldbergs star George Segal has died at the age of 87, his wife said.Segal, who was Oscar-nominated for 1966 black comedy-drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, died on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California.Sonia Segal said: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”