The Goldbergs actor George Segal dies aged 87
The Goldbergs actor George Segal dies aged 87

The Goldbergs star George Segal has died at the age of 87, his wife said.Segal, who was Oscar-nominated for 1966 black comedy-drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, died on Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California.Sonia Segal said: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”