George Segal Dies At 87

George Segal, who most recently played Albert "Pops" Solomon on "The Goldbergs", died on Tuesday due to complications from bypass surgery.
In memoriam, ET Canada is taking a look back at the actor's legacy.
George Segal, who most recently played Albert "Pops" Solomon on "The Goldbergs", died on Tuesday due to complications from bypass surgery.
In memoriam, ET Canada is taking a look back at the actor's legacy.
Actor George Segal has died. His family says he passed away from complications from bypass surgery.
The Goldbergs star George Segal has died at the age of 87, his wife said.Segal, who was Oscar-nominated for 1966 black comedy-drama..