Elon Musk says 'people can now buy car with Bitcoin', what does this mean| Oneindia News

Elon Musk says 'people can now buy car with Bitcoin', what does this mean

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people can now buy a Tesla car with Bitcoin.

He further said that Bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted to fiat currency and will be retained as bitcoin.

Musk on Twitter wrote, 'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.'

He further noted, 'Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is looking at imposing a ban on crypto-currency trading, mining and investments in the country.

