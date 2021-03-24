Paintsville Firefighter Remembered GMK 032421

A Kentucky community mourns the loss of a Paintsville firefighter killed in a crash.

Of the state medical examiner's office in louisville identification ots image:right death investigation body found.jpg kentucky state poliice are investigating after possible human remains...were found in rural clay county.

According to state police..

The remains were discovered monday ..

In the big creek community, and were taken to the state medical examiner's office, in louisville, for identification.

An eastern kentucky community mourning the loss of a paintsville firefighter killed in a crash.

L3: good morning kentucky!

White paintsville firefighter killed in crash johnson county according to police..

Firefighter and paramedic brian moore died from his injuries... after a motorcycle wreck modnay.

The johnson county sheriff's office says he was beyond the titles of his job... saying he was a rescuer during a crisis..

And a calm voice in chaos w-r castle fire and rescue..

Is asking for prayers for his wife, and children.

Elliott county 9-1-1 also remembering moore..

Saying many in the community watched him grow.