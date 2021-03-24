Spring Training Report: Changing The Baseball Could Lead To Fewer Home Runs

This week's Spring Training Report examines a change to the baseball that could lead to fewer home runs, as well as some of the players who will miss time early in the season.
Katie Johnston reports.
The longer the Biloxi Shuckers consider the Mississippi Gulf Coast their home, the more Major League Baseball players come through..
The 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time..