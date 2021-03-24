Bear Fire Survivor: Berry Creek is not getting as much help as Paradise

A Bear Fire survivor says he needs help rebuilding his home and would like more help from the county.

Linda - bob bitchin wants to rebuild his home in berry creek but says his community isn't getting as much help as paradise after the camp fire.

(bob bitchin:) "we've never been through this process and it's very difficult getting through this process."

It has been 6 months the bear fire destroyed bob bitchin's home in berry creek.

(nats: bulldozer) bitchin spent days clearing all the hazardous material from his property.

(nats of something) all with one thing on his mind - building his new home (bob bitchin:) "we've gone through the architect and then the engineer.

Then we got all of that and turned into permits.

And now permitting is going over that."

So far bitchin has paid almost 54-hundred dollars in permit fees.

And he is not happy about it.

(bob bitchin:) "were paying full permit fees as opposed to when the camp fire.

Half the fees were covered by a grant by butte strong."

Little sent me this statement.

It says in part: <gfx (after the camp fire, butte county and town of paradise officials applied to the butte strong fund for a grant.

Money donated to camp fire relief can only go to projects for camp fire survivors, and money donated to bear fire relief can only go to bear fire survivors.

We certainly would consider another similar request from the county for homeowners rebuilding in the north complex fire areas.) vo little also says they would consider requests from the county to help bear fire victims. (bob bitchin:) "it would be more equitable if we had the same plan as paradise has."

While bitchin is waiting for an answer, he is also waiting to get an ok from the county to take his trailer to his property.

(bob bitchin:) "we just want to get back up there."

Hoping one day his home can look like this again.

They tell me after speaking with me - they are looking into possible oppurtinities to bring help for bear fire survivors.

