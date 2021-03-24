Efforts to free cargo ship in Suez Canal continue

A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking all traffic in the vital waterway.The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.
Stuck Container Ship Brings Maritime Traffic To Grinding Halt In Suez Canal
Eurasia Review
