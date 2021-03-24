MWSU to maintain mask mandate

While the city's mask mandate ends at midnight tonight, that will not change covid-19 protocol at missouri western.

University administrators saying their mask mandate will continue to remain in effect.

They ask anyone associated with the university to be patient as they continue to monitor the situation and until it looks more like we are near the end of the pandemic.

They say there are a lot of positives out there such as lower covid case counts and greater access to vaccine.

However, administrators point out that most of the people on campus day to day have not been vaccinated yet.

(sot: kent heier,mwsu spokesman: "most of our campus community is not eligible yet in terms of the phases that have been activated by the state of missouri.

That's an important consideration as well.

As those things continue to evolve, we're hopeful our campus operations will be able to continue to evolve as well.")administrators say they feel all of the protocol they've put in place including the mask wearing, the social distancing, ready access to sanitizer and encouraging people to stay home when they're sick have helped keep campus covid-19 cases low.

Since the middle of last week, there have been no active covid-19 cases on the