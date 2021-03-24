President Biden's dogs welcomed back to White House

The president's 2 dogs are back at the White House after a biting incident.
German Shepard Major returned after spending some time working with a trainer at the Bidens' Delaware home.
The president's 2 dogs are back at the White House after a biting incident.
German Shepard Major returned after spending some time working with a trainer at the Bidens' Delaware home.
Biden family dogs Major and Champ are back at the White House after taking trip back to Delaware.
Senators Duckworth and Hirono
Drop Opposition to Biden Nominees.
Senators Tammy Duckworth and
Mazie Hirono will no..