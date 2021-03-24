Duxbury High School Fires Head Football Coach Over Anti-Semitic Play Calls

Duxbury High School "severed ties" with Dave Maimaron as football coach and canceled the team's next scheduled game as a result of players using anti-Semitic language on the field.
WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
