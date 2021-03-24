Jay Leno Apologizes for Making Anti-Asian Jokes Throughout His Career

According to 'Variety,' Leno issued the apology during a Zoom call with the leader of the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA), Guy Aoki.

At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless, Jay Leno, via 'Variety'.

I am issuing this apology.

I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part, Jay Leno, via 'Variety'.

MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology, Jay Leno, via 'Variety'.

I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future, Jay Leno, via 'Variety'.

In 2019, when Leno was a guest judge on 'America's Got Talent,' .

The 70-year-old comedian said a painting of Simon Cowell's dogs looked like something "on the menu of a Korean restaurant."