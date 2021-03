Nomination Of Rob Bonta For California Attorney General Hailed In Filipino Community

Gov.

Gavin Newsom has nominated East Bay Assemblymember Rob Bonta to be the next California Attorney General.

Born in the Philippines, and raised by parents who worked with Cesar Chavez, Bonta would be the first person of Asian descent to be the state's top lawyer.

Andria Borba reports.

(3/24/21)