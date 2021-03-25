Florence alum part of Oral Roberts team

Back to work.

Speaking of the big dance -- it's been a cinderella story for oral roberts up in indy -- the golden eagles took down ohio state in the first round and then knocked out florida on sunday... sophomore guard kareem thompson is a former florence falcon...helping to lead the team to a program best 29 and 4 record in 2019... thompson's high school head coach anthony reid says the teams tournament run has many in the shoals rooting for o-r-u and added its great to see kareems hard work finally paying off.... he's what's good about athletics, im telling you.

You know a lot of times kids today are all about i, he's about we and i couldn't say enough good things about what he's accomplished and what he did for us at florence high school."

Thompson and the rest of oral roberts will look to keep the upset train rolling when they face arkansas in