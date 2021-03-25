Boat Race coxswain given ‘hard’ perspective after volunteering on Covid wards

A coxswain competing in the 2021 Boat Race said that volunteering on a hospital’s Covid-19 wards while preparing for the event gave him a perspective that was “hard to deal with”.Dylan Whitaker, a fifth-year medical student at Cambridge University, worked as a healthcare assistant at the city’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital at the height of the second wave in January and February.