In-person learning delay granted for dozens of schools districts

IN PERSON LEARNING.THAT INCLUDES BOSTON, WHERE WEFIND THE EYEOPENER’S MATT REED.MATT: IT IS A THREE WEEK DELAYTHE APRIL 5 DEADLINE TORESUME FULL-TIME IN PERSONLEARNING FOR ELEMENTARY SCHOOLSTUDENTS.ALONG WI BOSTON, BROCKTON, ANDWORCESTER HAVE BEEN GRANTEDWAIVERS TO DELAY RETURNS.THOSE AMONG THE 74 THATREQUESTED DELAYS TO THECOMMISSIONERTHE BOSTON SUPERINTENDENT ISSTRESSING SHE WANTS TO GET KIDSBACK IN THE CLASSROOMSFULL-TIME.BRENDA CASSELLIUS TOLD PARENTSTHE DELAYS AIMED AT MAKING SUREALL SCHOOL BUILDINGS ARE COVIDSAY.THEY ARE ALSO WORKING ON THECITY TRANSPORTATION PLANTHE START DATE FOR K-8 STUDENTSIN BOSTON IS THE SAM DAY BOSTONIS PLANNING TO BRING KIDS BACK.WORCESTER IS EYEING A