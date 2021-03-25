Riot of colour as Indians celebrate Holi Festival in sacred city of Varanasi

Hindus gathered on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi today (March 25) to celebrate the Holi festival by hurling colourful pigment at each other and dancing.

Huge crowds gathered at Manikarnika Ghat in the holiest of India's cities to take part, smearing themselves and others in the vibrant pigment and flinging it into the air.

The Holi festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna.

It also signifies the triumph of good over evil.