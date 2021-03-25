Kavya Chopra scripts history in JEE Main 2021, first female topper ever| Oneindia News

JEE Main 2021 Topper Kavya Chopra has created history by scoring a 100 percentile.

Kavya is also the first girl to score a perfect 300 out of 300 in the JEE Main 2021 March Session.

She had also appeared in the February examination but was not satisfied with her result.

Kavya Chopra had scored 99.97 percentile in February attempt but had wanted to score more.

Desirous of acheiving perfection, she decided to appear for the March examination as well.

She had scored 97.6% in her class 10 and qualified NSEA in Class 11.

