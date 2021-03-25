Bluegrass Care Navigators 3/25/2021

To potentially turn severe ... thank you alyssa rescue navigators now offers a new fre program for kentuckians with dementia and their caregivers us with details about their transitioning care dementia program is the provider liaison christiane will show we proceed joining us ... 30 glad to be here and thank you for having a.

Of course tell us about this new program for families experiencing dementia or alzheimer's disease such a hard thing for families to deal with and you guys are there to help explains program ... absolutely well about it.

You know, i don't think there's any other who don't know someone who either have dementia or is the caregiver for someone with dementia and we know that struggle then the challenges that they paid then you know we've always a leader in providing services along the continuum of care and finding ways to support those who are maybe falling through the cracks, the healthcare system so it without you caregivers were struggling with finding the right resources when caring for a loved one, not to mention the folks who may be living alone and trying to tell with little or no or so here navigators was awarded a three-year grant for the alzheimer's dementia program from the administration for community living a lot of hard work in collaboration with the mother.

It would help your providers in our community and go to assist the caregivers in better managing the stress and to help improve the quality of life for the individual to the disease.

It's such a difficult because that's where experts come right because the families don't really know how to handle the situations are already stress as is and then you throw on the complications of dementia.

On top of that, and that could be even harder for ... no doubt, i mean we've all been in the we like that.

Where were our into the forest.

We can't see the trees and often times you know caregiver for severely overworked and underappreciated you know, they lack the time and energy to care for all and i'll call a toll on both the caregiver and patient so program we can all report and it free.

I wanted to really put that out there.

This is a free program because it is supported by the grant and so you know, we can offer it desmond the home for home you for managing stress managing behaviors medicine medication management and we them to community-based resource such as home delivered meals, transportation, home health and other and we help them find a to or personal care services or even maybe adult day care about your for individuals who may be eligible for that and they always have asked the two are 24 seven number patient and caregiver so that they have back that you know to get help.

Kristi was mislead people to coolness because you mentioned for you and that is a huge aspect of this because it just leaves so much of these folk ... right well it month intervention and support plan with the tools that they need to learn to manage on their own at that so they receive monthly home visit by a and there's no care home codes and the the education and all the referral that they may need your services.

They connect to the few other business if needed.

If they get a crisis and that of being heather to a case manager home until they develop the securities act doesn't utilize the resources on their own so they can as i think and act as if free through a web site which i hope you can put on the screen, but i will do the web.

I it is the sea and the men at dg care now.work for.

There is a number 877 fourth tree nine tre 90290262 proceed certainly an amazing program.

We show you all the work you guys are doing income