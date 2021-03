LEARNING.THIS JUST IN.A FOSTER PARENT IN NORTHLAS VEGAS IS NOW UNDER ARREST -ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING A CHILD INHIS CARE.ACCORDING TO COURTDOCUMENTS, 74-YEAR-OLD ROY LEEJACKSON AND HIS WIFE WERE CARINGFOR A 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN MARCHOF 20-20.THE DOCUMENTS SAY AFTERTHE GIRL MOVED IN WITH HER AUNT,SHE TOLD THE AUNT ABOUT THEINCIDENT...JACKSON DENIED THEALLEGATIONS IN JUNE.THEN IN JULY, HE STOPPEDRESPONDING TO POLICE AND SKIPPEDA POLYGRAPH TEST.