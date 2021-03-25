Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' Star, Dead at 80

Jessica Walter, , 'Arrested Development' Star, Dead at 80.

The award-winning actress died at home in her sleep on March 24.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica, Brooke Bowman, via statement.

A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off, Brooke Bowman, via statement.

While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre, Brooke Bowman, via statement.

In addition to Walter's popular roles as Lucille Bluth on 'Arrested Development' and the voice of Malory Archer on 'Archer,'.

She appeared in films such as 'Grand Prix' and Broadway productions including 'Photo Finish.'.

In 1975, Walter won an Emmy for her role in the series 'Amy Prentiss' and appeared in many other series over the years.

When director Paul Feig heard news of her death, he said it was "so incredibly sad" and that he "loved Jessica so much.".

She was so funny and marched to the tune of her own drummer.

A true original whom I had the honor of working with several times.

So much love to you, Jessica.

Rest In Peace, Paul Feig, via Twitter