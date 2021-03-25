Jessica Walter, 'Arrested Development' and 'Archer' star, dead at 80

Jessica Walter, the Emmy-winning actress best known as boozy matriarch Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development," died Wednesday.
She was 80.
Jessica Walter worked in Hollywood since the 1960's and developed a cult following in Fox and Netflix's "Arrested Development."
Emmy Award-winning actress Jessica Walter, known for roles in Arrested Development and Archer, has died aged 80.