Impeachment Probe Into Gov. Cuomo Now Includes Reports Of Prioritized COVID Tests For Family, Friends
Impeachment Probe Into Gov. Cuomo Now Includes Reports Of Prioritized COVID Tests For Family, Friends

The investigation surrounding Gov.

Andrew Cuomo has expanded as an Assembly impeachment probe now includes reports that the governor arranged VIP COVID tests for family and friends; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.