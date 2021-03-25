Impeachment Probe Into Gov. Cuomo Now Includes Reports Of Prioritized COVID Tests For Family, Friends

The investigation surrounding Gov.
Andrew Cuomo has expanded as an Assembly impeachment probe now includes reports that the governor arranged VIP COVID tests for family and friends; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
The committee investigating the possible impeachment of Gov. Cuomo is expanding its probe. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
New reports say the Cuomo administration gave special treatment to family members and power brokers to get COVID tests during the..