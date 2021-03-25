IU Health processing thousands of COVID-19 tests daily for NCAA tournament

Thousands of COVID-19 tests are processed at the IU Health Pathology Laboratory each day.

The results determine whether teams stay and play or go home.

Workers in IU Health's pathology lab are laboring 24-7, as they process COVID-19 tests.

Together during march madness.

Dr. michele saysan: "it is incredibly humbling to be able to help an organization that;s put on an event like that and means so much to indiana and he nation."athletes, other team members, coaches and game officials are tested every day.

The numbers are staggering.rich van wyk: "this labratory is running about 21 hundred tests a day.

They've already run more than 18 thousand tests.

They'll 28 thousand before the tournament is over.helping the laboratory workers, are 850 volunteers administering, transporting and gathering those thousands of tests.

Results are ready in 8 hours or less.dr. michele saysan: "there is some pressure.

There is a sense we have to deliver this so that we can keep this tournament safe but in the end we know if we do this well we can keep the tournament safe."clark day: "should we happen to detect the virus we run multiple confirmations to make sure it is the correct result."

Clark day has a seat in the final four command center ..

And watched the process work out when vcu and a handful of game officials were eliminated from the tournament because of positive test results.clark day: "i wouldn't say alarms went off but the response was immediate."rich van wyk: "nobody wasted any time?"clark day: "no body questioned it because of process in place."

With no other positive test results it appears as if the virus was contained.

An indication that the ncaa and local health officials game plan to keep everyone safe, is perhaps working and letting the big dance play out.