New details released in deadly October hit and run

On october 22nd of last year.

That's when they discovered that 34 year old justin wilson was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit and run accident.

I talked with police who have new information and are asking for the public's help in finding the driver.

This was the scene back in october.

Police were collecting evidence to try and figure out who hit and killed justin wilson.

But evidence in this case has been hard to come by.

"we have very little evidence and that is where we are really hoping someone will come forward.

Because i firmly believe that driver in the case may not have realized the extent of what they did or all of the specifics around this case."-gregory mcdaniel officer gregory mcdaniel has been a police officer for over 20 years..

He says this is one of the hardest cases he has ever worked.

"this has been probably the most difficult of my career, so we keep trying, but we haven't succeeded yet."-mcdaniel.

Lpd recently got a new lead.

After sending off the samples of paint they collected as evidence to a database that is used all over the world, investigators found out the paint on the vehicle that struck wilson was custom.

"it did not match anything in their oem paint so that was the most educated conclusion that the expert could offer to me is that we don't believe that it is an oem paint job.

We believe that it's an after market paint job."

However..

The time and place of the crime prove to be challenges for the investigation.

"when i arrived on the scene i remember that the roadway down by the extension office was really wet that can take away some evidence."

Standup: "justin wilsons body was found in this field behind just off of sagamore park way in between maple point drive and beck lane.

This area of the road way is very well lit.

In fact if we turn our light off... you can see just how dark it gets."

"there's not much backlighting in that area so i am sure a driver came up on justin very quickly."

Wilson was seen on video at this business around 7 o'clock the night before he was found.

Plus phone records show his using his phone until around 11 pm.

Putting his death anywhere from then till 8 am.

That's why police are asking for the publics help.

Police believe the vehicle that struck wilson is large and likely an suv or truck.

They weren't willing to realse the color of the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information about this hit and run that took place on october 22nd of last year call lafayette police or the anonymous wetip hotline at (800) 78- crime.

