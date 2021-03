Take a look inside the newest resort to open in Las Vegas

The hotel and casino is in the spot where the old Hard Rock Hotel used to be, just off the Strip on Paradise Road between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road.

RIGHT NOW.TONIGHT..MORE SIGNS..LAS VEGAS IS GETTING BACKTO ENTERTAINING AND BACK TOBUSINESS..THE COMPLETELY REVAMPED..VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS OPENINGITS DOORS TO THE PUBLIC DURINGTHE PANDEMIC!LETS GET RIGHT TO.... 13INVESTIGATES REPORTER.... JOEBARTELS.... LIVE AT HARMON ANDPARADISE.... WITH A LOOK..JOE!THERE ARE PERKS WITH THISHOTEL...IT HAS..

FREE PARKING..FREE WIFI... NO RESORT FEES..TAKING A PAGE OUT OFVINTAGE VEGAS..AND MARKING A MAJORMILESTONE FOR LAS VEGAS.TAKE A LOOK AT THE NEWESTRESORT TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS..A DAZZLING... COMPLETETRANSFORMATION...FROM THE FORMER..

HARDROCK HOTEL..

JUST OFF THE STRIP!TO THE NEW..

VIRGINHOTELS..

LAS VEGAS..." IT’S MORE ABOUT OUR EMPLOYEESAND OUR TEAM MEMBERS AND LASVEGAS.

"16 HUNDRED PEOPLE..

ARENOW BACK TO WORK..THE GRAND OPENING COMES ATA TIME WHEN LAS VEGAS...IS WELCOMING THOUSANDS FORMARCH MADNESS..."PEOPLE ARE DYING TO COME BACKTO VEGAS I WANNA DO YOU’RE GOINGTO SEE THAT ONLY IS IT AS GOODAS IT WAS IT’S BETTER THAN ITWAS."FROM ACROSS THE POND..

ANDALL ACROSS THE WORLD..THE PROPERTY EXPECTS TOWELCOME GUESTS..TO INDULGE...IN BRAND NEW RESTAURANTS..CASINO FLOOR..AND BARS SCATTERED AROUNDTHE BUILDING" THE FIRST THING IS TO COME WECAN’T WAIT FOR OUR GUESTS TOEXPERIENCE THE KIND OFEXCITEMENT AND ENTHUSIASM THATWE FEEL HAVING WORKED SO HARD ONIT FOR SO MANY YEARS.

"OF COURSE ON POINT WITHBRAND..VIRGIN HOTELS..

HAD A LOTOF BRITISH FLARE..FOR THE GRAND OPENING..AN EFFORT..

THAT BRINGSTHREE DISTRICT GROUPS TOGETHER." I THINK BRINGING THE VIRGINBRAND THE HILTON BRAND AND THEMOHEGAN SUN BRAND TOGETHER GETTHREE ICONIC BRANDS AND NOW OURJOB IS TO MAKE THE EXPERIENCESEAMLESS FOR THE GUESTS."MOHEGAN GAMINGENTERINTAINMENT NOW BECOMES THEFIRST TRIBAL NATION..TO OPERATE A CASINO IN THERESORT CORRIDOR..THE GAMING FLOOR INSIDETHE PROPERTY..

IS CALLED THEMOHEGAN SUN CASINO..WITH THE SURROUNDING HOTELOPERATIONS UNDER HILTON ANDVIRGIN HOTELS MANAGEMENT."IT WAS QUITE A JOURNEY OVER THEPAST YEAR PARTICULARLY DURING APANDEMIC IN THE COVIDENVIRONMENT BUT WE DID IT AND WEGOT IT DONE."PARTS OF THE PROPERTY..SUCH AS THE 5-ACRE DESERTOASIS POOL..ARE NOT DONE QUITE YET..BUT WE’RE TOLD SHOULD BEUP AND READY TO GO BY SUMMER.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS13 ACTION NEWS.RESORTS WORLD IS ALSOCELEBRATING THE OPENING OFVIRGIN HOTELS.

THIS MESSAGE WASDISPLAYED ON THE SIDE OF THEBUILDING TODAY.RESORTS WORLD IS SCHEDULEDTO OPEN THIS SUMMER.IT WILL