China sanctions Britons after EU move on Xinjiang

China has announced sanctions on British individuals and entities after the UK joined the EU and others in sanctioning Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the move by the Western bloc was based on “nothing but lies and disinformation, flagrantly breaches international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs, and severely undermines China-UK relations”.Britain’s ambassador to China has been summoned for a diplomatic protest, the statement said.